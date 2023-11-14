North West Scams Mom Kim's Friends at Her Lemonade Stand

North West is following in mom Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and running her own neighborhood business. However, the Skims founder admits that her eldest child “will fully scam” customers that she knows.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kim, 43, told GQ during her cover story published on Tuesday, November 14, noting that North, 10, sells lemonade at her stand every weekend.

“She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them,” the Kardashians star explained. “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Kim and ex-husband Kanye West welcomed North on June 15, 2013, before the births of their younger children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. The 10-year-old likes to keep busy during her free time, especially since she acts like “an only child.”

“I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” Kim said in a confessional during an October episode of The Kardashians. “Then the two little ones are a year apart so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together. So, Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with him, but she won’t.”

Although she may not enjoy hanging out with her siblings, North loves to hang out with her mom … and keeps her on her toes.

On October 19, North went on TikTok live with Kim and blurted out that she has Dyslexia. It took a beat for the reality star to process what her daughter revealed to their large online fan base. Once she did, Kim said to the camera, “Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK?”

North got a kick out of her mother’s reaction and added fuel to the fire by asking her online followers if she “should drop an album.”

“I’m going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much,” Kim told North, adding, “I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

In addition to being her mom’s bestie, North loves hanging with her cousin Penelope Disick and BFF Ryan Romulus.