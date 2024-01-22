There’s nothing like having your very own beauty bestie. You know, the friend who stays up to date on the latest skincare ingredients and the jaw-dropping benefits they deliver. The beauty maven that has the scoop on all of the products going viral on social media. Celebrities and entertainers serve as inspo for all things beauty on the regular, however, they double as beauty besties for their friends and family IRL.

Take Emmy award-winning actress Niecy Nash for instance. In early 2024, The Rookie: Feds star appeared in Cosmetic Criminals, a e.l.f. true crime parody documentary. She chatted with Byrdie about the doc and revealed the one product she’s forced to buy in multiples because she shares it with her friends.

According to Nash, her flawless glam comes courtesy of the e.l.f Cosmetics Liquid Poreless Putty Primer. “It’s a game-changer,” she raved. “Once you use it, people are like, ‘You look so cute, what did you do different? What makeup is that?’ I’m like, ‘Before you get to the makeup, let’s talk about the skincare. It gives it that ‘oomph.'”

Nash revealed that the primer is the one item everyone wants to steal from her. “That’s the thing I have to buy in triplicate before somebody steals it,” she joked. “I would rather just be like, ‘Here, girl, let me let you try.'” Gushing about what she loves most, she added, “I love that it minimizes pores, makeup goes on so good, the fact that it’s reasonably priced.” Want to achieve the actor’s flawless makeup application? Read on for the beauty scoop!

Get the e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer for just $10 on Amazon and Ulta Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

The e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer is the perfect way to prep your skin before applying makeup. This silky primer seamlessly glides over the skin to create a poreless-looking finish. Enriched with oil-controlling and nourishing squalane, this primer is great for all skin types, especially oily and dry. It creates a flawless grip that helps makeup adhere to the skin for an airbrushed-style finish.

Amazon customers agree with Nash, leaving glowing reviews of their experience. “Love it,” one shopper wrote, before advising to “pat it onto the skin” instead of rubbing it to provide better coverage. Another reviewer noted how well it worked on their mature skin. “This is my second purchase of this primer,” the customer shared. The same shopper revealed that it applies smoothly and it holds their makeup in place all day. “I am over 50 and it’s probably one of the best ones I have used,” they shared.

e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer $10 Description Skin prep is a must before applying makeup. Shop Niecy Nash-Bett's favorite primer for just $10.

Ready to achieve a flawless makeup application? It all begins with skin prep! This Nash-approved primer just may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer for just $10 on Amazon and Ulta Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more incredible deals at Amazon here now!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.