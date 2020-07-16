Speaking out. Nick Cannon is apologizing after MTV fired him from Wild ‘n Out for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a recent podcast.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon, 39, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, July 15.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he continued, adding that the interview, which was part of his Cannon’s Class podcast , has been removed.

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement,” Cannon added.

As a final statement, Cannon concluded, “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

ViacomCBS severed ties with the longtime Wild ‘n Out host, while Fox said in a statement Wednesday that Cannon will remain as host of The Masked Singer.