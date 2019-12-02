Nathan Griffith Slams Kailyn Lowry Over 'Drama' With Jenelle Evans' Ex

Well that drama just came out of nowhere! When Teen Mom 2 alum Courtland Rogers, one of Jenelle Evans‘ exes, tweeted on Thursday, November 28 that he wanted to divorce his current wife, his former costar Kailyn Lowry spoke up to encourage him to think it through. Before long, though, one of Jenelle’s other exes, Nathan Griffith, got involved in the conversation — and things quickly spiraled from there. As Nathan called Kail out for getting involved with Jenelle’s drama, Courtland called him out and insisted Jenelle had nothing to do with the situation. Check out the gallery below to see exactly what sparked the Twitter war as well as how it played out.