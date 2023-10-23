Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon's Relationship Timeline

It’s common for entertainers to fall in love on set, but Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen’s origin story is a little different. The pair first met when Drew Barrymore took Nancy to watch a taping of Saturday Night Live in 2004, but Jimmy and Nancy didn’t hit it off until one year later when the trio worked on the 2005 film Fever Pitch.

“He was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” Nancy explained on The Tonight Show in April 2020. “When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas’ kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like, really [got] into it, as if they’d come to visit us and so, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”

Keep scrolling to see Jimmy and Nancy’s complete relationship timeline.