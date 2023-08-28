Mitchel Musso made a name for himself as a child actor on the Disney Channel, though has earned money pursuing other professional projects. His run-ins with the law, however, have made fans curious about his net worth and how he makes a living these days. ​

What Is Mitchel Musso’s Net Worth?

Mitchel has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Mitchel Musso Make Money?

The Texas native is best known for his work on the Disney Channel, including his roles as Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana and Jeremy Johnson on the animated series Phineas and Ferb. Additionally, he portrayed King Brady on Disney XD’s Pair of Kings and hosted Disney Channel’s PrankStars.

He also appeared in the Disney Channel original movies Life Is Ruff and Hatching Pete, as well as the movies Sins of Youth and The Sand.

Mitchel’s most recent acting credit was in the 2020 Disney+ movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

How Else Does Mitchel Musso Make Money?

In addition to acting, Mitchel has also found success as a singer. He released his debut album, Mitchel Musso, in 2009, followed by the 2010 EP, Brainstorm. Mitchel’s second studio album, GHOST, was released in 2022.

Why Was Mitchel Musso Arrested?

Mitchel made headlines when he was arrested for public intoxication and theft in Rockwall, Texas, on August 26, 2023.

A “disturbance” was reported at a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail around 7:15 p.m., according to a press release from Rockwall Police Department. Mitchel was seemingly intoxicated as he walked into the hotel and “selected a bag of chips and began eating them.”

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the statement explained, adding that “officers contacted the subject outside the hotel.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The Hannah Montana star was arrested for public intoxication and theft (under $100), which are both Class C Misdemeanors. Upon his arrest, police found records that revealed Mitchel “had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department.”

He stayed in jail on the night of August 26 and was released after posting a $1,000 bond on August 27.

What Other Legal Problems Has Mitchel Musso Faced?

Mitchel’s recent arrest is not his first run-in with the law.

The former child star was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, in 2011. Mitchel, who was just 20 years old at the time, was arrested after he failed a breathalyzer test. His bail was set at $5,000 and he was released because he had no outstanding warrants at the time.