A Texas man who went missing in at the age of 17 has been found outside of Houston, Texas, church after an eight-year disappearance. Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV was initially reported missing on March 6, 2015, after he failed to come home from walking his two dogs. He has been missing ever since.

Rudy’s mother, Janie Santana, told local news station KTRK that a good Samaritan called 911 after finding her son unresponsive outside the church. She told the outlet that he had cuts and bruises all over his body, as well as blood in his hair. Janie added that she believed her son had been badly beaten and abused.

Janie told the news station that family members had tried speaking to Rudy but that he would only say a few words and curl into a fetal position. She added that he has a long healing journey ahead of him.

“My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us,” his mom said in a statement provided by the Texas Center for the Missing.

Texas Center for the Missing

The Texas Center for the Missing made the announcement of Rudy’s reappearance via their Twitter account on July 2, writing, “After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.” The organization had recently tweeted a photo of Rudy and his case information on June 16.

The Houston Police confirmed in a July 3 tweet that “Rudy Farias was found about 10 p.m. last Thursday (June 29) outside a church on 76th St. at Ave. L. HPD missing persons investigators plan to speak with Rudy and his family on Wednesday to determine his whereabouts since he was reported missing in 2015.”

Authorities said at the time of his disappearance that Rudy had been diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety.

His brother was killed in a 2011 motorcycle crash and Rudy always wore his late sibling’s necklace. He was still wearing it at the time he was discovered outside the church. While Houston police said that they received a call from Rudy’s family in September 2018, alleging that he was living behind a home belonging to a relative, the young man wasn’t found.

Local activist Quanell X told Houston TV news station Fox 26 that he was present when detectives were questioning Rudy outside the church. Acting as Rudy’s messenger to the media, X claimed that the then-teen ran away from home due to alleged abuse on his mother’s part.

“I heard horrific things from that young man …. no child should ever be treated like that by your own mother,” X began, claiming that Rudy was forced to sleep in his mother’s bed and had to “be her husband.” He said that after Rudy initially ran away from home, ​he returned two days later and was told that he had to continue hiding out at the house or risk being arrested. X also said Rudy claimed Janine would hide him inside the home whenever authorities came to talk to her and would later take him to work with her.

The activist said Rudy told authorities after being found that he didn’t want his mom to get in trouble or go to jail. When asked why he ran away, X claimed Rudy allegedly said that he was tired of his mom “not respecting his boundaries and that he wanted his own life. His exact words were ‘I was tired of living like a slave.'” Rudy’s family has not responded to the allegations.