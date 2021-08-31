Janae Gagnier, better known as the Instagram influencer “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was killed at the age of 33, In Touch can confirm. The case is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The social media star was found dead at her Richmond, Texas, home on Sunday, August 29, following a welfare check at her apartment complex, according to Richmond police. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner said her cause of death was homicide by strangulation and traumatic concussion.

After arriving at the scene of the crime, police discovered two bodies inside her home, one being Florida resident Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, who is the alleged suspect after his cause of death was ruled a suicide by “multiple sharp force trauma.”

“At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,” Richmond police spokesman Lt. Lowell Neinast told The Post, leading some to speculate if he found her online.

Gagnier had 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account, including celebrities such as Bow Wow, Tyrese, Nelly and more.

“Stop playing we just spoke on Thurs,” Bow Wow, 34, (real name: Shad Moss) commented on her latest picture. “Don’t do me like this yo! Naaa.”

After the tragedy took place, neighbors of the model said they were in shock because the community just outside of Houston was a well-protected area. “What I thought was safe it seems is not,” Roderick Shaw told NBC local affiliate KPRC. “We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property.”

“We have the gates, the fence,” Edna Swist, another nearby resident, added. “You got to have a code to get in a code to get out.”

Gagnier’s sister London claimed on Instagram that Accorto was stalking the influencer while mourning the loss of her sibling. “She wasn’t robbed,” London alleged, while police have not yet commented on a possible motive. “It was just a stalker from outta state who’d BEEN stalking her.”

“I’m so happy we said we loved you,” she continued in her heart-wrenching post on Instagram. “I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time.”