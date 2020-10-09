Taking the scenic route! Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher were spotted out and about with their daughter, Wyatt, enjoying a sunny walk in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds, who previously costarred on That ’70s Show, kept comfortable in casual attire for their afternoon stroll in photos captured by the Daily Mail, showing them with face masks on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mila, 37, and Ashton, 42, share two kids together, 6-year-old Wyatt and 3-year-old Dimitri, and the couple has been married since July 4, 2015.

Earlier this year, the dynamic duo gave a rare interview about their precious brood and revealed what life is like at home for their family of four.

“Do you know what’s really funny is I sometimes try to read our daughter’s books in the characters’ voices, and she’s like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'” Ashton said about Wyatt’s less-than-impressed reaction while appearing on the iHeartRadio podcast “Teach Me Something New” in March.

“I’ll do Peppa pig with an English accent,” the doting father shared. “And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she’s like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'”

Mila admitted she and Ashton are both “silly at home” and love to play around with their kids. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but [we] don’t have skill,” the Spy Who Dumped Me actress quipped. “I think that’s just being idiots. I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

The pair said Wyatt actually enjoys hearing stories from “real life” the most. “[Ashton]’s really good at it. She now knows everything about us,” Mila added. “But then after a while you run out of stories. So, he has to go and start creating stories.”

In May, Ashton and Mila had fans cracking up when they couldn’t stop laughing while playing “Voice Swap” during their virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show: Home Edition.

