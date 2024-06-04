Michael Richards‘ life-threatening brush with cancer has inspired him to atone for his mistakes — and sources exclusively tell In Touch he’s leaning on his old Seinfeld buddies to make it happen.

The 74-year-old revealed in his recent memoir, Entrances and Exits, he thought he would lose his battle with the disease, even going so far as to say: “I’m ready to go.”

But sources say Michael’s surprise recovery made him realize he still had a second chance to right the wrongs in his life — so he reached out to former castmates Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander for help getting back in the game.

Michael, who played fan favorite Cosmo Kramer on the NBC sitcom, has infamously been out of the limelight since a 2006 incident in which he berated a heckler, using the N-word, which left him canceled and contrite.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

He recently said he doesn’t expect people to forget the racist rant, adding, “I’m not looking for a comeback.”

But, spills a source, “Michael wants his 9-year-old son to see him as he was before the scandal. He knows if his old pals embrace him, the public will be more open to his return.”

As previously reported, Seinfeld went out of his way to put his arm around Michael when the pariah showed up on the red carpet for the premiere of Jerry’s film Unfrosted.

“That was the first step,” says the source. “Now Jason and Julia have been blowing up all their top Hollywood contacts to spread the word that Michael is back.”

Adds the insider, “He’s done his penance and should be welcomed with open arms!”