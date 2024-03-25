Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez, infamously known as the Menéndez brothers, made headlines in 1996 when they were convicted of the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. Nearly three decades after their trial, many people involved in the trial are weighing in on the case in the four-part docuseries Menéndez Brothers: Victims or Villains. What is the docuseries about, what happens in the trailer and when does it premiere?

What Were the Menendez Brothers Accused Of?

Lyle and Erik shot and killed José and Kitty in their Beverly Hills home in August 1989. It was initially believed they killed their parents to obtain their $14 million dollar inheritance. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 and were sentenced to serve a life behind bars without parole.

Throughout their trial, Lyle and Erik’s attorneys argued that the brothers killed their parents out of self defense after they allegedly faced years of emotional and physical abuse.

The case has been examined several times in pop culture, which has led many to wonder if José and Kitty’s deaths were intended or a form of self defense.

What Is ‘Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains’ About?

Menéndez Brothers: Victims or Villains will feature exclusive audio interviews from Lyle in prison, as well as interviews with the Menéndez brothers’ lawyer, Mark Geragos, and the case’s prosecutor, Pamela Bozanich.

Rosie O’Donnell, who conducted an interview with Lyle from inside prison in 2023, will be featured, while Adam Carolla and Darrell Hammond will also share their thoughts on the case.

“This was never a case about actual innocence. It’s always been a case about why this tragedy occurred and how Erik and I can ever reach a place emotionally where such a tragedy could’ve happened,” Lyle said in a clip from the docuseries. “And I know as an adult that sexual violence in a household creates a space in which otherwise nonviolent people can do the unthinkable.”

Lyle then insisted that his and Erik’s sentences were unfair in light of the crime they committed. “I think looking back 34 years now, and the trials, Erik and I and our family thought we were going into a manslaughter case with a district attorney that understood the traumatic impact of sexual violence creates in a person,” he continued. “We ended up with the same sentence as a serial killer. And every day we watch people parole. And 34 years later and Erik and I are still watching.”

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

What Happens in the ‘Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains’ Trailer?

The trailer, which was released on March 25, 2024, began by recounting the ways Lyle and Erik were negatively portrayed in the press during their trial. After they were described as “two greedy little brats,” a woman explained in a voiceover that more people know the “myth” of the trial than the actual “reality.”

The interviewees noted that the case became popular again on TikTok. Meanwhile, many of the people interviewed claimed that Lyle and Erik would have been treated differently if they were women in the case.

When Does ‘Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains’ Premiere?

Menéndez Brothers: Victims or Villains premiered on Fox Nation on March 25, 2024, and is currently available to stream.