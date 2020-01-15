One day after Queen Elizabeth II released a statement about Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry’s upcoming move, the former actress made a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, January 14. The 38-year-old chatted with the ladies from the organization — which provides “space, sisterhood and sanctuary for women,” according to Twitter — while sipping tea and learning about some of the ongoing issues the patrons were facing. Despite being a part of the royal family, the Suits alum dressed rather casually for the occasion as she sported a cream-colored sweater with black pants and tall brown boots.

Naturally, many fans were excited to see Meghan mingling with the locals. “THIS is what she’s so good at! I saw the news about her taking a seaplane across to Vancouver earlier, and this is why. Didn’t take her long to get back into the groove! I’m stoked for the future and seeing what the two of them will do in my country. #GoMeghan,” while another echoed, “With all the bullying and hate she receives, she still works to make the world a better place. She’s amazing.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Fantastic!! Already making a difference. I love her.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On Monday, January 13, the 93-year-old queen spoke out about where things stand between her and the couple. “Today, my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” a statement read at the time. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

She continued, “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The brunette beauty and the redheaded royal, 35 — who share 8-month-old son Archie — announced on January 8 they were “stepping back” from some of their duties and want to become “financially independent” while still working with the Queen and the palace. Additionally, they “plan to balance” their time “between the United Kingdom and North America.”

While the move seemed rather sudden, Meghan and Harry had been thinking about it for a while, especially after they spent some time in Canada for the holidays. “It’s not a new thing,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the U.K., Canada will be their main base.”

Shutterstock

Ultimately, the duo got tired of the royal “rules and regulations,” another insider explained. “Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being ‘tied to the ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent. They want their own life.”

Well, it certainly seems like Meghan is making herself at home already.