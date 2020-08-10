Bad blood? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s social media accounts appear to have been deleted from the official royal website months after their respective scandals.

Since removing @SussexRoyal and Prince Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram profiles, the website only displays links to @TheRoyalFamily, which follows Queen Elizabeth and other family members, @ClarenceHouse, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s profile and @KensingtonRoyals, which follows Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Although the links to their social media handles have been removed, all three of their biographies are still on the website and detail their philanthropic work.

In January, Meghan and Harry announced they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family to start a new life in Los Angeles. They last posted on their royal Instagram account on March 30 for a final farewell. “Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” read their message, before going on to address the current state of the world as a result of the mass coronavirus outbreak. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” they added. “While you may not see us here, the work continues.” Following their final post, the account has lost over 200,000 followers.

As for Prince Andrew, he last posted on social media in November 2019 to acknowledge the “major disruption” his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused his family. He announced he would be leaving his royal duties behind in hopes his actions will no longer impact those close to him. Just last month, the Duke of York deleted his personal website.

Prince William and Kate were “relieved” Andrew stepped down because “they were really concerned he’d make a bad situation worse by continuing his royal duties,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

As for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “respect” their “right” to start a new life although they didn’t approve of “the way [they] went about it,” another source exclusively told In Touch in July.

“The Cambridges believe it’s down to the Sussexes to make an effort with the British people and spend more time in Harry’s home country,” the insider added. Despite “what’s happened,” the heirs to the throne won’t be “exiling” the couple from the family.