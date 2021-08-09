Rooting for Bennifer! Matt Damon was spotted joining his longtime pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on a stroll in Malibu just weeks after showing his support to the on-again power couple.

The trio were all smiles as they chatted and enjoyed the scenic views near Paradise Cove on Sunday, August 8, in new photos obtained by the Daily Mail. J. Lo, 52, and Ben, 48, held hands while walking alongside Matt, 50, who had a big smile on his face during their public outing.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The Hustlers actress looked chic and beach-ready in her sheer white maxi dress paired with a beige belt and aviator sunglasses. As for Ben, he opted for a grey T-shirt and black jeans, while Matt wore a white T-shirt and black shorts.

In late July, Matt gushed over the A-listers rekindling their romance nearly two decades after they parted ways in 2004.

“I’m just so happy for [Ben],” the Stillwater actor said during an interview with Extra while promoting his new drama film. “He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

Now that Jennifer and Ben have gone public with their renewed relationship, Matt has been showing support to the power couple at every turn. The screenwriter previously held his tongue about the pair during an appearance on Today in May.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. It’s a fascinating story,” Matt joked about J. Lo and Ben’s reunion at the time, adding, “I hope it’s true. I love them both … That would be awesome.”

The former Jersey Girl costars are not only stronger than ever today, but they also “looked totally loved up” while celebrating her 52nd birthday in France, a source exclusively told In Touch in late July.

Shutterstock (3)

“Ben and Jennifer were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” added the insider. “Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

Looking ahead, J. Lo will be taking the stage to perform in her hometown at an upcoming event held by Global Citizen and of course, fans are hoping to see Ben in the audience. “Can’t wait!” she commented on the nonprofit organization’s announcement via Instagram on August 9. “See you soon NYC!”