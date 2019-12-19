Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Insanely Chiseled Abs After 6 Months of Rigorous Training

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

48 and feeling great! Mark Wahlberg proved once again that hard work pays off with his new Instagram photo on Thursday, December 19, showing off his insanely chiseled abs after sticking to a nutritious diet plan and rigorous workout routine. In his caption, the Mile 22 actor revealed how he stays in such great shape — even with the holidays right around the corner!

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he captioned the snap, proudly flaunting his bulging biceps and toned physique.

Several fans were blown away by his transformation in the comments. “Happy holidays to me!!! Lol,” one wrote. “Mark you really are an inspiration 💯,” another added. “Looking great champ,” a third chimed in.

So, what exactly does the star’s fitness routine entail? “Innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven,” according to their Instagram page. Their website also addresses how it’s “designed to unify the muscle groups of the body” and to help make people “feel and perform better” in all aspects of their lives after working up a sweat for 45 minutes.

On top of that, Performance Inspired Nutrition is actually cofounded by the Hollywood heartthrob. Mark and Tom Dowd started PI “to inspire people to live a more active lifestyle with natural nutritional support products and to serve the community by giving back through their charity commitment,” the description reveals. Clearly, it’s a system that works for the actor!

The Oscar nominated performer has proven to be quite dedicated to hitting the gym, having previously revealed how he maintained his muscular frame — and it’s not for the faint of heart.

In 2018, Mark said he woke up at 2:30 a.m. to get the day started and he would whip up a quick breakfast to eat by 3:15. It would typically include eggs, avocado, steel oats as well as some fruits, so he would be feeling energized before hitting the gym. The star would then work out for almost two hours before having another healthy snack and heading to the cyro chamber for recovery.

He’s ready to take on the new year!