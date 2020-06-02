Doing her part. Former Kate Plus 8 star Mady Gosselin suggested how Asian Americans can put a stop to racism within their families on Monday, June 1. The 19-year-old college student took to her Instagram Story to spread awareness of racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

“I thought I would repost this article,” the daughter to Kate Gosselin began before sharing the story titled, “6 Ways Asian Americans Can Tackle Anti-Black Racism in Their Families.” She continued to explain, “It discusses the importance of minorities standing together than defaulting on ‘honorary whiteness’ and ways to discuss the topic of racism with family members. Give it a read if you’d like and use it as a resource just as I have.”

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The 2016 article was a response to Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Ty Underwood and Mya Hall who lost their lives as a result of institutional racism. The article suggests ways in which the Asian American and black communities can come together to put an end to social injustices.

Mady’s post comes after the unjust death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 46-year-old was being arrested on “suspicion of using counterfeit money” when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. In video footage from the incident Floyd can be heard saying his last words, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.” After paramedics were called and arrived on the scene, Floyd was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Chauvin was released from his position at the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26, along with the three other arresting officers who were on the scene. Following an FBI investigation, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29. Chauvin is currently being kept at Oak Park Heights state prison.

In addition to sharing the informative article on her Instagram Story, Mady also added a link to a piece entitled “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice” to her Instagram bio. The former reality TV star seems to be committed to using her platform for a good cause.