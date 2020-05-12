Causing a stir! Madonna dropped jaws by sharing not one, but two sultry new photos showing off her figure on Tuesday, May 12. The “Papa Don’t Preach” icon put her booty on full display in the second snap while clad in lacy lingerie, garnering countless complimentary responses from fans who are in awe over her appearance.

“Ommmgggg yasssss serve that body ody oddyyyyyyy,” one of her followers gushed. “Thaaaa Queen,” another wrote with a crown emoji. “True glamour never fades,” a third wrote about the songstress.

Courtesy Madonna/Instagram

In the caption of her new photos, Madonna (a.k.a. the “Queen of Pop”), revealed she was finally going to get “regenerative treatment” for her missing cartilage. “I would be jumping up and down if I could after eight months of being in pain. [clapping emojis] Wish me Luck!” the performer, 61, captioned her latest smoldering selfies.

The star hasn’t been feeling her best after dealing with a knee injury during her last world tour, but luckily, she is looking forward to getting some relief very soon.

Courtesy Madonna/Instagram

“I am not a quitter,” Madonna wrote to her fans in October after postponing a show to focus on her recovery. “This hurts me more than you can imagine. [It’s] time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding.”

The songwriter is known for pushing the boundaries with her performances, dance moves and songs — all of which made her the star she is today. Back in 2019, Madonna made it clear she doesn’t care what nay-sayers think after a video of her New Year’s Eve 2018 performance went viral because people speculated she got butt enhancements.

A few days later, the award-winning artist shared a stunning photo of herself decked out in NYE gear, seemingly responding to the rumors. “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval [laughing emoji]. Entitled To Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank You 2019 ! Its Going To Be An Amazing Year!! #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination,” she wrote.

Madonna’s still living life by her own rules and fans adore her even more for it!