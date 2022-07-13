Down the aisle! Madison LeCroy’s fiancé, Brett Randle, is letting her “do [her] thing” while planning their upcoming wedding, the Southern Charm star exclusively tells In Touch. “I haven’t had any bridezilla moments yet, though I know they’re going to come.”

“There were some things I was nervous about, but it was all easily resolved,” the Bravolebrity, 31, explains, adding that she’s simply been “letting the professionals do their thing” in helping with the planning process.

While Madison loves glitz and glamour, their upcoming nuptials will be relatively low-key. “I don’t really want anything over-the-top, including the destination, which I’m keeping private,” the South Carolina native says. “You never know who’s going to try to crash a wedding!”

Her Southern Charm costars will not be present when she walks down the aisle, but it’s not for any shady reason. Madison reveals she and Brett are only having “30 to 35 people” attend their big day. “It’s Brett’s family and my family, and we each invited three of our closest friends,” she says. “So, it’s just going to be intimate.”

That doesn’t mean she’ll play it safe on her wedding day look. The Maven Salon founder acknowledges many people want to see her “bring it when it comes to hair and makeup” and she definitely has big plans. “I have naturally curly hair, so I’m going to play that up.”

As for Brett, Madison says he was “fairly involved” at the beginning of wedding planning before stepping back a bit. “He’s one of eight, so he has a lot of family, and his concern was, ‘Where are they all going to go?’ But then he was like, ‘You got it,’” she explains. “He’s liked everything we’ve picked out, and he trusts me. We just bought a house, and it’s the same thing — I’m like, ‘Just let me do my thing, and I’ll let you see it when it gets delivered!’”

Surprisingly, the “hard” part has been dealing with the “different personalities” of Madison’s friends. “I was like, ‘Listen, if you don’t like her and she doesn’t like you, just don’t tell me until it’s all over,’” she says.

The hair stylist announced her engagement to Brett in October 2021, six months after they started dating. Madison was previously married to Josh Hughes from 2010 to 2015, and they share their son, Hudson. As far as if the reality star plans on expanding her brood with Brett, she says, “If I knew they would all turn out like Hudson, I’d have a houseful!”

Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Although Madison and Brett are getting ready to walk down the aisle, don’t expect the account manager to appear on Southern Charm any time soon. Brett opted to not appear in any scenes during the latest season.

“He wants to see how this season goes and then let me know,” Madison explains. “It takes a very interesting personality to be willing to put your life out there like that.”

That being said, viewers will witness the blonde beauty kicking back during a lot of season 8. “You can see me drinking a lot of champagne because there are a bunch of situations where I’m not in the drama, which is so nice!” she quips. “Being an outsider is awesome.”