Madison LeCroy had a hilarious response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The Southern Charm star had something to say after she was pulled into the pop star’s split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

“I say you’re welcome,” Madison, 30, joked to Us Weekly. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

In January, Madison’s costar Craig Conover alleged that she and Alex, 45, had an affair while the baseball player was engaged to Jennifer, 51.

Madison later spoke to Page Six in February and noted she and the former MLB player have only “spoken on the phone” and was adamant that he “never physically cheated on his fiancée” with her. Meanwhile, an insider close to A-Rod told Us Weekly at the time that he “doesn’t know her and has never met her.”

A-Rod and J. Lo broke off their engagement in April after previously slamming split rumors.

Jennifer and Alex ended their engagement after four years of dating. In a joint statement, they said, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects … We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On May 28, his rep told Us Weekly that he never reached out to Madison after his split from Jennifer despite rumors.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family,” Alex’s rep said. The hairdresser issued a statement of her own to Page Six, saying she wishes Alex “well and [is] happy to put this in my past.”

While Alex is still seemingly single, the Hustlers actress moved on with Ben, 48. Jen and the director rekindled their romance in April and have been spotted spending time together in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles. Bennifer previously dated from 2002 until 2004.

Madison has also moved on to a new man. She went public with her mystery boyfriend on June 13. She captioned a series of PDA-packed photos on Instagram with her beau without naming him.