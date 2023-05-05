Only in Vegas! Madison Beer and brother Ryder Beer celebrated his 21st birthday at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 4, kicking off the celebratory weekend stay at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Madison, 24, and Ryder danced the night away to music by Louis The Child while at the award-winning club, posing for the camera with cut-outs of the birthday guy’s face only fit for a 21st bash. Capping off the evening was a huge display of Ryder and a birthday message on the Resorts World billboard for all the Las Vegas Strip to see.

Tony Tran

Zouk Nightclub was the perfect choice for the occasion. The innovative Vegas scene sits at the heart of traditional dance space and innovative club experience, allowing partygoers to experience multiple sensations while there. Zouk’s fresh approach to the nightclub scene has already been recognized, being named Best Nightclub by Best of Las Vegas 2022 and Best Resident DJ 2022 by Modern Luxury.

For her part, Madison made sure to celebrate her younger brother via social media, taking to Instagram with throwback photos of the two and a sweet caption. “You are the most important thing. I am so lucky to call you my brother. I am so lucky to watch you grow. The funniest and best boy. Happy birthday kid. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” the social media sensation wrote to her brother (and 36.2 million followers).

Tony Tran

Ryder was sure to document his big night via social media, too. After posting a photo of Resorts World’s billboard on his story, Ryder videoed the wild Vegas night, sharing scenes from inside the club. Talk about a perfect 21st birthday bash!