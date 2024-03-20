Lukas Gage dropped many bombshells about his six-month marriage to Chris Appleton, implying that he had to sign an NDA after their split.

The Euphoria actor, 28, insisted that there “was no cheating” during his marriage to Chris, 40, when he appeared on the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. However, he said he couldn’t share much more information by implying he signed an NDA. “There’s a three-letter thing that I signed. … I plead the fifth,” Lukas said.

Lukas also blamed their whirlwind romance on “mania,” adding that he “had a manic episode for six months.”

“That’s kind of how I roll, I’m a little impulsive, you know me,” he explained. “But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

After Andy Cohen reminded the White Lotus star that he and Chris “got married in fur coats by Kim Kardashian in Las Vegas” in April 2023, Lukas asked “what happened” to him. “I don’t know, literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn,” he added.

While Lukas didn’t share much information about his and Chris’ nuptials, he hinted that the hairstylist was behind the fur coats and admitted they were a “horrible idea.”

Lukas then apologized to Shania Twain for “for wasting her time” after she surprised the couple at their wedding by singing “You’re Still the One” before they exchanged their vows.

He also shared an update about his current dating life, sharing “it’s not going well” for him on dating apps. “It’s horrible,” Lukas said. “I’m dating myself right now.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Banana Republic

Fans watched Lukas and Chris tie the knot during the November 9, 2023, episode of The Kardashians, which aired just four days before news broke that the England native filed for divorce.

Chris filed the paperwork ​at the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 13, 2023, and listed the couple’s date of separation as November 10, 2023, In Touch confirmed at the time. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, revealing that they had a postnuptial agreement in place. Additionally, the former couple agreed to waive spousal support.

Lukas also recently opened up about embracing life as a single person just one week before his late-night talk show appearance. “It’s been great. It’s been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change. Life’s always changing,” he told People in an interview published on March 10. “Everything’s great. Yeah, it’s been really good.”