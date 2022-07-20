Shania Twain opened up about her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange’s alleged affair in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, which will begin streaming on Tuesday, July 26. The trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, July 20, featured flashbacks surrounding the cheating scandal as well as Shania’s reaction to it.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” artist said in one clip, referring to her mother, Sharon, and stepfather Jerry Twain’s fatal car accident in 1987. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Robert’s affair and who Shania moved on with.

How Long Were Shania Twain and Robert Lange Together?

The “You’re Still the One” singer reportedly met the music producer at the CMA Music Festival (formerly known as Fan Fair) in Nashville in June 1993. They started dating shortly afterward and tied the knot in December 1993. The former pair then welcomed son Eja in August 2001.

Lange helped Twain improve her country rock and pop star image, as he had direct experience in working with some of the music industry’s most famous artist, including Def Leppard and AC/DC.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband’s Affair

In May 2008, Twain and Lange separated following 17 years of marriage after news broke that he was allegedly having an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who also worked for the former couple as an assistant and secretary. Twin and Lange’s divorce was finalized in June 2010.

That month, both Lange and Thiébaud denied the affair rumors. However, Twain later opened up about the struggle she went through following her divorce in an interview with Redbook magazine.

“It was like I was kicked off my own bus while it was moving full speed ahead, and I landed in the dirt and everything I had was thrown out after me,” she said. “And after tumbling and getting a mouthful of dirt, I had to try to stand up, then figure out where I was and start walking.”

Twain continued, “When my marriage broke down, I got so physically constricted that I couldn’t get any volume out at all. I couldn’t even call for my dog. I realize I couldn’t live without singing and had to do something about it. This is why I was like, ‘Just get it all out right now. Clean the pipes.’”

During a March 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Twain was asked what she would say to her ex-best friend.

“I wish I’d never met you,” she said.

Shania Twain Moved On With Thiébaud’s Ex-Husband

Although she faced a deep heartbreak after separating from her husband, Twain found her happily ever after in a person that no one expected her to unite with: Marie-Anne’s now-ex-husband, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.

In December 2010, Twain and Frédéric were engaged, and the two married in January 2011 in Puerto Rico.

“I fell in love,” she told ABC’s Nightline after her wedding. “I can’t believe it because I didn’t ever want to know love again … I’ve always believed in love. I temporarily lost my hope in love, and it was temporary, thank goodness.”