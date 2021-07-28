Lucy Liu accused her former costar Bill Murray of “hurling insults” toward her and using “unacceptable” language while filming Charlie’s Angels in 2000.

The actress, 52, said in hindsight, she has “no regrets” about speaking her mind to Murray, 70, after they had an alleged dispute on set. Liu didn’t share ​​”the specifics” about what transpired during her Tuesday, July 27, interview on the Los Angeles Times’ “Asian Enough” podcast, but she did claim his remarks “kept going on and on” while rehearsing a scene. At that point, the New York native said she was ready to fire back.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that [the remarks] could be towards me because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?” Liu continued, revealing she was in disbelief at first. “I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, ‘Who is he talking to behind me?’ I say, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly, he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication.”

Liu said the comments were “uncalled for” and “unjust,” making her feel as though she had no other choice but to defend herself, adding, “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it.”

“So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it,” the Emmy-nominated star added, noting she had the “support” of her team after the alleged exchange. “Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Murray reportedly addressed his on-set dispute with Liu in a 2009 interview with The Times of London and hinted that he viewed things differently. “Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me,” he said at the time. “When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”

A rep for Murray did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Liu’s recent remarks.

During her new interview, Liu said that she is over the drama and has since seen Murray while out and about, confirming there is no ongoing feud between them. “I have nothing against Bill Murray,” she stated. The Set It Up actress revealed he was “perfectly nice” to her at a Saturday Night Live reunion they both attended.