Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed the sweet name her kids call their grandpa Matt Roloff

Audrey, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 17, to share photos from her family’s visit to see Christmas light displays in Portland, Oregon. One photo captured Matt, 62, in a scooter as one his grandchildren walked alongside him on an outdoor path that was decked out in lights.

“Some light viewing with little papa tonight,” Audrey captioned the snapshot, revealing what her and Jeremy Roloff’s kids call their paternal grandfather.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – share kids Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 2. However, their family is about to grow after Audrey and Jeremy, 33, announced they’re expecting baby No. 4.

“Secret’s out …Baby #4 is on the way!!!” the couple wrote in a joint post via Instagram on November 30. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!”

After they shared the exciting news, Audrey opened up about whether or not they will learn the baby’s sex before the birth while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories. After she said they were “leaning” toward learning the sex, Audrey explained that they “found out gender at 20 weeks for [their] first two and then not with our third.”

“But it wasn’t as much of a moment and surprise as I expected it to be,” she continued. “I get so wrapped up in birth and that’s enough of a moment to process that when I was holding Radley in my arms I wasn’t even thinking about gender. I was just [mesmerized] and relieved I was holding my baby and experiencing that after birth high.”

Audrey added that it took her “a few minutes to register” that Radley was a boy.

“I also didn’t feel as attached to Rad during my pregnancy and ever after he was born for the first couple days cause we weren’t sure on a name,” she told her fans. “I feel like knowing gender and being pretty sure on a name with the other kids helped me feel more connected. And in case this is our last I want to feel that connection more this time.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Another fan asked Audrey if she and Jeremy picked out a name for the baby during the Q&A. “We have a couple girl names we’ve always liked but boy names are soooo hard,” she wrote.

One month before they announced the pregnancy, Audrey teased that they were expanding their family when she told her fans that she and Jeremy were open to having more children.

“We’ve never put a number on it,” the influencer said when she was asked how many kids they want during an Instagram Q&A in October. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”