The ‘LPBW’ Stars Love Halloween: See Photos of the Roloff Kids’ Adorable Costumes

The stars of Little People, Big World went all out for Halloween!

Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 31, to share several videos of her kids Jackson, 6, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 18 months, dressed in costumes as they trick-or-treated.

She also documented the occasion by sharing a handful of photos of her kids, as well as her husband, Zach Roloff. “Just to be completely honest, I don’t think anyone had as much fun as Lilah did tonight!” the TLC personality, 31, wrote alongside a family photo with the kids in their costumes. “She was thriving on the trick or treat trail! Such a fun night with friends!”

While Tori and Zach, 33, were joined by his mother, Amy Roloff, for the festivities, Matt Roloff spent the evening with Jeremy Roloff, Audrey Roloff and their kids Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 23 months.

Keep scrolling to see the Roloff kids’ adorable Halloween costumes.