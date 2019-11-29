They may not be the ones on trial, but Lori Loughlin‘s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, are still struggling as the college admissions scandal continues. After dropping out of school at USC, the two girls have become increasingly closed off. Now, as the court case continues, a source close to the stars told Us Weekly they feel like they can only rely on each other. When it comes to their parents and their friends, they’re increasingly tight-lipped.

“Olivia and Bella have been relying on each other for support throughout everything, and it’s brought them very close together as sisters,” the insider said. “They try to distract themselves by keeping busy and working out together, but they have also become more guarded in terms of who they trust and don’t like talking about the whole situation with their friends. … It’s a lot for them to take in, and people forget how young they both were when their parents made these decisions for them. They are still young, nice girls.”

Closing off may not help what people think of them, however. Reputation and management expert Eric Schiffer exclusively revealed to In Touch in early November Lori’s career has been seriously hurt by the legal battle — and so has her daughter’s. “[Olivia] has not only been unhinged in her ability to even understand the importance of being off-radar but defiant about it. And that I think is going to have catastrophic effects for her earning potential in the future. … I think her career is facing and will continue to face very difficult and a deadly set of revenue opportunities.”

The pressure is also on as the court case continues. An insider close to the family exclusively shared with In Touch that the former Full House star is worried about her children being put on the stand. “The thought of her daughters being called to testify against her has her freaking out,” they said. “Lori is at her wit’s end. … She’s stressed out about her future, she’s full of regret and the thought of spending years behind bars is all she can think about. She’s finding it hard to go on, to breathe even, she’s about to lose it. Her friends say she’s finally ready to throw in the towel and cop a plea deal. She doesn’t understand why they decided to fight this. Unfortunately, [husband Mossimo Giannulli] still wants to hold out, and that’s causing all types of problems for her.”