In a heartbreaking turn of events, legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli, 78, found herself grappling with the reality of being too frail to attend the funeral of her beloved friend, producer Allan Lazare.

“Faced with her own health challenges and confined to a wheelchair, Liza was unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to New York City to bid a final farewell to her closest confidant,” dishes an insider exclusively to In Touch. “Liza is in bad shape. She can’t travel anymore. For her to miss Allan’s funeral underscores the toll her health issues have taken — leaving those who know her deeply concerned!”