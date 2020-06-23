The Little Rascals star Bug Hall was arrested on Saturday, June 20, for huffing inhalants, In Touch can confirm. According to TMZ, police officers from the Weatherford Police Department found the actor, who played Alfalfa in the 1994 children’s movie, in a hotel room full of air duster cans after they were called to investigate a possible overdose. They claim he admitted to inhaling the chemicals before he was arrested for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. He was released on Sunday, June 21.

Hall, 35, got his start in The Little Rascals. After the movie’s premiere, he continued his acting career with film and TV roles, starring alongside Rick Moranis in Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and Lindsay Lohan in Get a Clue. The actor has worked steadily over the years and even has a film titled This Is the Year in post-production.

Melissa Moseley/Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2017, Hall tied the knot with Jill Marie DeGroff — and one of his Little Rascals costars was a member of the wedding party. “The kid who played Porky [Zachary Mabry] is one of my best friends,” Hall told fans during a reddit AMA in September 2016. “He’ll be a groomsman in my upcoming wedding. We get recognized more when we’re together, but I’m usually rocking a big beard, so it’s not common anymore.”

In 2019, Hall and Mabry recreated the Little Rascals poster with their former castmates, showing just how far they’d all come. These days, Hall is chasing after some ~little rascals~ of his own. The actor and wife DeGroff share two daughters, Josephina and Therese, and the family of four recently headed out for some wild explorations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Courtesy Bug Hall/Instagram

“Adventure time with all my girls,” the father of two captioned an Instagram album in March. “My wife said it was like we came out of Narnia when we finally made it back to the car. [We] climbed some waterfalls, saw some frogs, threw some rocks. The usual.” In an April post, he revealed they also ventured out to see some wildflowers. “All three of my girls got to see the poppy fields yesterday. Everything is new with them. Love it,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the family may be facing some trouble as Hall addresses his arrest.