Life lesson. Amy Roloff took to Instagram to share some insight on what she learned growing up as a little person on Thursday, February 27. The Little People, Big World star, 55, said she started practicing self-love in adulthood.

“I learned later in life not to hide from it [and not to] be afraid that I looked different, physically or in stature,” Amy began when replying to a fan who inquired how her disability affected her. “If it bothers you OR you think it’ll bother others, it will. Learn to like yourself not only on the inside but outside as well. Me being a dwarf, a little person, myself, was a powerful tool I didn’t know how to tap into [until] later.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff

Amy often shares wise words with her fans in the comments. Just after Valentine’s Day, the reality star gave some advice to a follower going through a “brutal” divorce. “Hang in there. Most of all don’t stop believing in you. You matter, have value and purpose. A few close girlfriends helped me along the way, still do, and my faith. Keep liking you, [you’re] worth it.”

It seems like Amy took her own advice considering how happy she is with her fiancé, Chris Marek. She gushed over her man in celebration of February 14. “A wonderful, loving, happy Valentine’s Day with Chris,” Amy captioned a photo of the two surrounded by red roses. “I can hardly believe it’s our 4th ♥️ day together. He makes me laugh, my heart pitter-patter when I’m with him, think of him. I’m stronger, he keeps me on my toes, he loves me, helps me be a better me, enjoys just hanging out with him and of course, there’s love. I love this man ♥️. He loves me.”

The proud mom and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, divorced in 2016, but they have both found love since. Matt, 58, is currently head over heels for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. It looks like Amy is living her best life.