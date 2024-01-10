Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin still have a good sex life after nearly 27 years of marriage. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got candid about intimacy with her husband in a new interview.

“I do think that desire levels change for a man [with age],” Lisa, 60, told Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Tuesday, January 9. “That’s just the natural evolution of life. So it’s figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman. I think that it’s almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality. We really have great sex together, and we always have.”

However, the Bravo alum admitted that sex “doesn’t happen quite as often” as it used to. “I think that’s normal,” she shared, while also revealing that she and Harry, 72, “take the time to plan” when they’re going to be intimate.

“Life goes by like a freight train and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel,” Lisa pointed out. “You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that.”

Lisa revealed that Harry helped her embrace her sexuality when they first got together. However, after having kids and suffering from postpartum depression, she “lost [her] mojo.” It wasn’t until she took a pole dancing class that she “changed [her] whole perception and fear about sexuality.”

As she aged, Lisa started using hormone replacement therapy to keep up her sex drive. “I know it’s a drag for people to talk about menopause and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a dirty secret and we don’t want to talk about it,’” the Rinna Beauty creator said. “The truth is, you change. You’re not about making a baby, so you’re not as crazy sexually driven. You just aren’t. I’m a big proponent of hormones because I think that without them, life is just f–king miserable. They have been really helpful in my being able to stay feeling good about myself.”

Lisa and Harry met in 1993 and tied the knot in March 1997. Their first daughter, Delilah, was born in 1998, followed by a second daughter, Amelia, in 2001.

In addition to praising Harry for keeping things alive in the bedroom, Lisa also made it clear that he’s a great partner in general. “Harry is so accepting of who I am and always has been, so I’ve grown into that,” she gushed. “He’s been a supportive partner this whole time.”