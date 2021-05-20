Peek-a-boo! Liam Hemsworth was spotted in a rare photo with his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, posted on her friend Michele Merkin‘s Instagram account to celebrate the model’s 25th birthday. Liam made a cameo appearance in the selfie where he was seen partially obscured behind Gabriella and her pals. The group was posing in front of what looked like a nature hiking campsite.

“Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg,” Michele captioned the celebratory snap. Gabriella commented her thanks and wrote, “Agh I love you so much. GG4L!! ❤️.”

Gabriella and Liam, 31, have been quietly dating since 2019 shortly after the latter’s split from Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games star and the Sydney-based catwalk queen were first seen together in Australia’s Byron Bay in December 2019.

Back in February 2020, the twosome proved that they were still as strong as ever when they were spotted grabbing lunch together in West Hollywood. An insider previously gave some insight into the couple to In Touch and said Liam’s parents, Craig and Leonie, “adore Gabriella.”

The source added that Aussie native’s parents “think [Gabriella] a much better fit for their son than Miley, who they never warmed to.”

Liam’s parents also “didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son.”

“Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, [but] she’s [also] fun, intelligent and sweet-natured — you can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons,” the insider dished.

Miley, 28, revealed earlier this month in a candid Instagram post about how her hit single “Malibu” was written for Liam. “A song about a place and person that, at the time, I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom [and] escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. Miley and Liam lost their Malibu home in November 2018 in the Woolsey Fire.

The Last Song stars announced their breakup in August 2019 after just eight months of marriage.