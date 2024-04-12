After Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird discovered more than $35,000 missing from the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum’s funds, she slammed their mother June “Mama June” Shannon for being unsupportive of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s college dreams and blowing more than half a million dollars on drugs.

“$35,000 could’ve paid for two semesters for Alana,” Pumpkin, 24, pointed out in a teaser for the Friday, April 12, episode, shared by People. In response, Mama June, 44, didn’t believe Alana, 18, would complete her college degree and didn’t want to give her the money for her to drop out in the future.

“You’re being [a] negative bitch!” Pumpkin clapped back at Mama June. “You’re not a supportive mother! … Who cares?! It’s investing in your daughter if you lost 10 grand? You lost $500,000 to a bag of f–king crack, bitch! God forbid Alana drop out of college and waste 10 grand.”

Alana clarified that she wasn’t upset with her mom for not paying for college, she just wanted the $35,000 back in her account to pay for her schooling.

“If Mama wants to have like a relationship with me she needs to pay me back, because one thing I don’t do, is I don’t hang around no ‘thief’ that gonna steal my money now,” Alana explained in a private confessional. “You was the one who stole it so you need to pay my money back.”

The family’s financial drama has played out during season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, which premiered on WeTV in February. During the March 22 episode, Pumpkin discovered there was only $33,000 in Alana’s Coogan account, which was previously created to hold the money she earned as a child actor. Alana gained access to the account in August 2023 when she turned 18.

According to the former child star, there should have been “at least six figures” in the account and later confronted her mom about the missing money. June insisted she did nothing wrong during the episode and claimed taxes “automatically took out 50 percent.”

The mom of four then claimed she used the money on Alana to pay for her upkeep over the years. “Every time that you needed something, clothes or whatever, hair appointments, lash appointments, nail appointments,” the matriarch listed out, noting her daughter had been paying her own bills since she was 12 years old. “And you’ve been doing a good job of it.”

The Mama June: Family Crisis star argued that Alana should be “grateful” because $33,000 was a lot more than “most 18-year-olds start their life with.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.