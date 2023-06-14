Called out. Lady Gaga faced backlash from fans for partnering with Pfizer to promote the migraine drug Nurtec in a “cringey” ad.

Gaga, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 13, to share an ad promoting the drug.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT,” she wrote alongside a photo of her performing onstage. “We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today. #MHAM.”

Shortly after the “Just Dance” singer shared the ad, fans rushed to the comments section to criticize the partnership.

“Girl what the hell happened to you that you’re like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore?” one social media user wrote. “Not the person who used to say ‘I f—ing hate money’ in 2009.”

Another person commented, “Wtf is wrong with this account? Where is Gaga? Who’s doing this? How come our Mother Monster would do a sponsor for… [medicine]? This is unsane. [sic].”

The backlash continued when an additional fan accused Gaga of taking advantage of the healthcare system. “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful,” the critic wrote. “I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it.”

“You just gave us a migraine thank you,” one person sarcastically wrote. Another added, “Your fans are extremely disappointed and ashamed .. we miss the old gaga not the money hungry shell of a person you’ve become.”

Gaga announced the partnership just one month after fans accused her of using Ozempic.

On May 17, the House of Gucci actress shared a video that featured her showing off her makeup and dancing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana.”

Soon after she shared the clip, many fans speculated that Gaga was the latest star to join the Ozempic bandwagon.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

“OZEMPIC QUEEN!!!!” one TikTok user wrote. “The Ozempic, I’ve had enough,” another commented.

Ozempic is a semaglutide that was designed for adults with type 2 diabetes. The weekly injectable medication makes a person feel fuller faster when they eat and reduces food cravings, which provides long-term management for their weight.

Gaga has not publicly reacted to the claims.