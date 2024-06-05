Lady Gaga clapped back at pregnancy rumors by quoting Taylor Swift in a new TikTok video. She shared the clip on Tuesday, June 4, after fans began speculating that she was pregnant based on photos from her sister’s June 1 wedding.

“not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym,” Gaga, 38, wrote in her TikTok, using lyrics from Taylor’s song “Down Bad” from The Tortured Poets Department. She captioned the clip, “register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org.”

The footage featured the pop star showing off her dramatic eye makeup in a close-up video while mouthing along to someone saying, “I don’t have to find the aesthetic. I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now going to Pinterest just typing in all these adjectives to describe me.”

Gaga attended her sister’s wedding in Maine with boyfriend Michael Polansky. The two were first linked at the end of 2019 and their relationship became serious when they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the couple sparked engagement rumors when the “Just Dance” singer was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. However, they have not confirmed if they took that next step in their relationship.

The New York native was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney. He popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2015, but the two split by July 2016. She then started dating Christian Carino at the beginning of 2017. Engagement rumors first surfaced that fall, which Gaga confirmed nearly a year later in October 2018. However, the relationship ended in February 2019.

Over the years, Gaga has been open about wanting to start a family one day. “I am very excited to have kids,” she said in a 2020 interview with InStyle. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny – everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!’”

She also included children as part of her 10-year plan in a 2019 YouTube video. “I want to do more movies, I want to have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams,” the musician confirmed.