Too scary? Kylie Jenner‘s Nightmare on Elm Street collection for Kylie Cosmetics is facing some serious fan backlash.

Before announcing the collaboration, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, took to Instagram to tease the spooky project. “Can you guess who we collaborated with this year for Halloween?” she wrote, along with sharing a 27-second promo video.

In the clip, a nude Kylie can be seen rubbing fake blood all over her body to the tune of “One, Two, Freddy’s Coming for You.” While some fans appreciated the gore, others were less impressed. “This promo is awfully disturbing,” one user commented. “This is a no,” added another.

“This is sick and that’s NOT a compliment!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “This is a hard no from me.” Some of Kylie’s followers took the opportunity to leave funny guesses about who the collaboration was with, including Heinz Ketchup and Tampax.

Of course, Kylie’s loved ones were super supportive. “My spooky queen!!!!!! Come on and shut it down,” sister Khloé Kardashian gushed. “Halloween Queen!!!!!!!” mom Kris Jenner praised with three fire emoji. Even with her family in her corner, the E! alum is no stranger to criticism. In fact, Kylie recently came under fire after launching Kylie Swim in September.

“The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public. They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy,” YouTuber Laura Lee, who has over 500,000 followers on TikTok, revealed after reviewing the brand.

“I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur,” Jessica Anderson, who founded the swimwear line 93 Play Street, said in a TikTok video. “The fact that they gave this the thumbs up is really concerning to me.”

Despite the negative reviews, the majority of Kylie’s swimwear line is sold out.