This is 2020, folks! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 3, to clap back at haters who criticized her feet.

“Everyone wants to come for my f–king toes,” the makeup mogul, 22, said in the clip while showing off her white-painted toenails on a gray rug. “By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal,” Kylie explained.

“So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place,” Stormi‘s mama added, demonstrating the movement. “This is a weird ass video,” she then joked.

The billionaire proceeded to take aim at Kendall Jenner claiming her feet were just as quirky, if not more so. “Meanwhile!!!!!” Kylie wrote, tagging her sister. “I’m sorry but wuttttt.”

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a slew of sexy photos with the model, 24, from their tropical vacation to the Bahamas. “DAY 1,” she captioned the shots, along with a green heart emoji. Of course, fans, friends and family couldn’t help but comment on the gorgeous pair. “Shook shook,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Demi Lovato added, “This caption 🙌🏼.”

The Kar-Jenner was prompted to make the video after fans wrote comments on these photos, writing things like “So nobody gone notice her short toe?” and “What is going on with that middle toe?” Sigh.

The duo recently spoke with Harper’s Bazaar and Kylie revealed that they’re “polar opposites” but “it works out.”

“We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.” Kendall echoed her sibling’s sentiment. “She likes black … I like white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark,” she recalled. “Kylie had a zebra pattern, and I had leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing,” Kendall continued. “But we have similarities, too — we’re definitely sisters.”

And what are sisters for without a little teasing?

