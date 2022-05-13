An awkward slip-up? Kylie Jenner shared a new TikTok video that included her former bestie Jordyn Woods’ voice in the background.

“When your postpartum hormones start to level out,” the Kardashians star, 24, captioned the clip on Thursday, May 12, which included her lip-syncing to audio from her former show Life of Kylie. As the brunette beauty was mouthing the dialogue, her former costar and friend Jordyn, 24, was also heard.

“Dude, I’m getting my personality back. Like, I’m feeling like myself again,” the Hulu personality said, meanwhile Jordyn could be heard saying, “Yeah, I know.”

After watching the moment, fans quickly pointed out the presence of Kylie’s former pal.

“Realizing that’s [Jordyn] in the background,” one fan commented. “Why do I feel like Jordyn and Kylie still talk?” another chimed in.

Laurent Vu/Sipa/Shutterstock

As fans recall, Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship came to a dramatic end after she was spotted cozying up to Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson in February 2019. At the time, the NBA star, 31, was photographed flirting with other women while the Good American founder, 37, was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson.

Following the incident, an insider exclusively described to In Touch Jordyn and Tristan’s chemistry while they spent an evening at the SHOREbar in Santa Monica, California.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling, holding hands,” the source said at the time. “Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up. Jordyn looked like Khloé with the braids when she was a brunette. It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

One month later, Jordyn explained her side of the story in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, noting that they only “kissed” without any “tongue” or “passion” in the moment.

“I know I was trying to protect Khloé’s heart … I’m not a homewrecker,” the model said in March 2019. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Three years later, it seems that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the model have moved on from the incident. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child together in February 2022. Meanwhile, Jordyn has been in a long-term relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns since they went public with their romance in September 2020.