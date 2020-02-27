Another shot at love? Kris Jenner was asked about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27, and she admitted the former flames are “great coparents.”

“I don’t know if they’re back together,” the matriarch, 64, explained to the host, 62. “They’re together a lot?” Ellen asked, and Kris nodded her head.

Despite Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27 calling it quits in October 2019, the two have been spotted together plenty of times with their daughter, Stormi, 2, in the past few months. On February 23, the KUWTK starlet and the rapper were seen at Sky High Sports in Woodland Hills, California, with Stormi, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Prior to that, the makeup mogul called her baby daddy her “family” on social media, and the “Sicko Mode” singer even hung out with Kylie’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian following the 2020 Oscars on February 9.

It’s no surprise Kylie and Travis are on good terms with one another. In fact, the brunette beauty revealed where she stood with her ex today. “We have such a great relationship,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on February 4. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

For his part, Travis gushed about Kylie and their little tot. “I love her mommy, and I always will,” he told XXL Magazine in December. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

At the end of the day, it seems like a reconciliation is not out of the question. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Additionally, Kylie’s fam “is just hoping” their split is temporary,” an insider told In Touch exclusively.

Come on, Kylie and Trav, give the people what they want!