Under fire. Kylie Jenner is facing serious backlash from fans for the “tasteless” birthday party theme that she chose for her children Stormi and Aire’s joint bash.

The Kardashians star, 25, shared multiple snaps from the event via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, which included shots of several inflatable heads that fans believed looked similar to her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover.

“’Astroworld world’ tunnel? Wtf? Where’s the respect, Kylie?” one Twitter user wrote in response to the Astroworld-inspired decor. “Kylie using Astroworld branding for her children’s birthday party is a bit scary to me,” another tweeted. “Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened,” a third posted.

A rep for Jenner did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The fan backlash comes following the tragic incident that occurred in November 2021 at the “Goosebumps” rapper’s Astroworld Festival, where 10 victims died from “compression asphyxia” after Scott, 30, took the stage and the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed at the time.

Shortly after the concert, Scott released a statement sharing his prayers for the affected families.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he tweeted. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Jenner also commented on her and her then-boyfriend’s awareness of the tragedy at the time, noting that they didn’t have any knowledge of the uproar that was happening during the show.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

In late November 2021, the “Sicko Mode” rapper offered to pay the funeral costs for Astroworld’s youngest victim, Ezra Blount, who was just 9 years old at the time of his death. However, Blount’s family rejected the offer, per Rolling Stone.

Following the devastation, many online users slammed Scott for not taking action while he was onstage. However, he defended himself one month after the incident during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God by noting that he didn’t know about the casualties “until the press conference.”

Prior to the tragedy, the couple used Astroworld as the inspiration for their daughter’s first and second birthday parties, calling it, “Stormiworld.”

Scott and Jenner share children Aire, 1, and Stormi, 5. The exes had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 until they split nearly five years later, In Touch reported in January 2023.