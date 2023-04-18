Rule breaker! Kylie Jenner revealed that wasn’t the most well behaved teenager while living under Kris Jenner’s roof.

“I stole my mom’s car a lot,” Kylie, 25, told HommeGirls in a cover story published on Tuesday, April 18. “Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is outside of the city, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into L.A. It was a whole new world.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul added that she would “make sure” to be home “before [her] parents woke up, which was at like 5:30 in the morning.” She explained, “I had to be home between 4 and 4:30 a.m.”

Kylie is the youngest daughter of Kris, 67, and Caitlyn Jenner, who were married from 1991 until their divorce was finalized in 2015.

While the Kardashians star made a habit of sneaking out, she shared that her mom caught her once. “We had this huge meeting. She was like, ‘I know you’ve been coming home every morning at 4 a.m. and this can never happen again!’” Kylie recalled. “That was probably as bad as it got.”

Despite the matriarch’s response, Kylie told the outlet that she doesn’t think Kris was shocked she was leaving in the middle of the night. “I’m sure they already knew that me and my friends were sneaking out,” she said. “We literally had to pass their bedroom to leave the house.”

The reality star also opened up about how motherhood has changed her perception of beauty. Kylie shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months, with ex Travis Scott.

“It’s made me love myself more,” she said about having kids. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

When asked if there’s any beauty advice she would like to share with Stormi, Kylie said, “That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spoke to the outlet amid her whirlwind romance with Timothée Chalamet.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dating speculation began on April 6 when blog account DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of text messages claiming that the duo were seeing each other. The rumors heated up when Kylie’s car was seen arriving at the Don’t Look Up actor’s Beverly Hills mansion on April 13, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Neither Kylie nor Timmy have publicly spoken about their romance, though an insider told Us Weekly on April 14 that the pair have become close.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” the source shared. “However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far, she likes what she sees.”

The insider continued, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”