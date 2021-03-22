Speaking out. Kylie Jenner addressed the backlash surrounding her $5K GoFundMe donation for Makeup by Samuel (real name Samuel Rauda) after the celebrity MUA got into a car accident on March 14.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, March 22. “Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately, we don’t have a personal relationship anymore, but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam. After learning in more detail about the accident, it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe, which was set at $10K. They had already raised $6K, so I put in $5K to reach their original goal, and thought I’d post on my Stories to gain more awareness if anyone else felt compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted, but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciate of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.”

“Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be,” Kylie added. “Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s all encourage each other to help.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder came un der fire after posting a photo of Samuel on her Instagram Story with a link to the online fundraiser. “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ GoFundMe,” she wrote in the since-deleted post, which was shared on March 18.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Followers immediately took to social media to slam Kylie for sharing the crowdfunding link. “Wait so Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? And then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? The wrong people have money,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “No way billionaire Kylie Jenner opened a GoFundMe for her stylist??? [two loudly crying face emojis] sis how about you GO FUND HIM.”

“Hey @KylieJenner! Why don’t you ‘go fund’ your friend’s financial needs rather than asking your fans to do it. You know, your fans that are anxiously waiting for their $1,400 check to drop so they can [buy] food and pay bills. [face with rolling eyes emoji] #ToneDeaf,” a third Twitter user added.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Samuel was involved in a tragic accident earlier this month. His friend, social media influencer La Demi, shared more details via Instagram Stories. “He flew off of a moving vehicle crushing his head into the pavement,” La Demi wrote in a since-deleted post, per Page Six, while adding that Rauda had been “suffering from internal bleeding and 8 different injuries to his brain.”

Despite fans’ claims, the GoFundMe page was started by Johanna Portillo on behalf of the Rauda family. According to the description, Sam underwent “major surgery” on March 14, and the donations would “help cover the cost of his medical expenses.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While Kylie claimed the GoFundMe was originally set at 10,000, the goal has since increased to $120,000. At the time of publication, $99,618 had been raised.

Kylie wasn’t the only celebrity to donate to Samuel’s GoFundMe for medical expenses. Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne donated $5,000 and model Sofia Richie donated $3,000.