Nostalgia reigns supreme in beauty and fashion. Classic makeup trends and stylish aesthetics cycle in and out of fashion. To be honest, we absolutely love it. Y2K-era micro-miniskirts were a hit with influencers, while many celebs tapped into lip liner combos inspired by the ’90s. Bits and pieces of our favorite periods find a way to regain relevance years after their big breaks — and we can’t get enough.

Like many of us, Kylie Jenner is feeling a bit nostalgic. On January 16, the reality star and entrepreneur took to Instagram in a photo with an iconic hairstyle ripped straight out of 2016. The mogul celebrated the return of her famed pink tresses. “Hiiiii remember me,” she captioned the post. If you are unfamiliar, Jenner was known as King Kylie when she sported pink locks in 2016.

The starlet’s return to thinking pink inspired many of us to play around with vibrant hair dyes. If you’re on the hunt to channel a look inspired by the mogul, we found this super affordable semi-permanent hair dye to achieve the aesthetic.

Get the Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Dye for just $20 at Amazon!

Over 72,000 shoppers have left reviews documenting their experience dying their ‘dos with Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Dye. The cream dye is made from vegan ingredients and free of harmful chemicals, like peroxide and ammonia, which lead to dryness and damage post-coloring. This semi-permanent dye sits on top of the hair to provide long-lasting change, but it is not permanent. It provides thorough coverage for between three to six washes!

Arctic Fox provides a helpful chart to determine the color payoff based on your original hair color. Achieving a bright, vivid color payoff often requires bleaching, especially on dark strands. We typically advocate for DIY’ing hair and beauty treatments, but bleaching is one that we recommend outsourcing. You don’t want to cause irreparable damage to your locks, so seeking a professional is the best way to undergo extreme color changes without the stress of potential damage.

If you’re inspired by the reality star’s selfie, virgin pink is the style for you. If not, the brand offers a host of other fun shades including Aquamarine, Cosmic Sunshine, Girls’ Night and Transylvania.

No surprise here: Shoppers are incredibly impressed with this dye. “I love that it isn’t messy. It rinses clear. There’s no bleeding,” one customer shared. “The color is so vibrant and beautiful.”Another reviewer shared that the dye has a great scent and provides impeccable coverage and color.

Are you ready to undergo a Kylie Jenner-inspired ‘do transformation? Shop this top-rated hair dye right now on Amazon!

