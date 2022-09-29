Feeling the pressure. Kylie Jenner opened up about why she originally named her and Travis Scott’s son Wolf – which they have since changed but have yet to reveal his new name – during an episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, September 29.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, told mom Kris Jenner. “Khloé [Kardashian] suggested Wolf and I liked the WW. So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​’”

The Life of Kylie star went on to explain that after she and Travis, 31, changed their son’s moniker, the “Sicko Mode” rapper wasn’t completely set on the name they decided.

“Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ We are just waiting for him to name himself,” she joked, adding: “It is a part of his story but his name has changed.”

Travis and Kylie welcomed their son on February 2, sharing his name a few days after he was born. However, a little more than a month later, Kylie shocked fans when she announced they had changed his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on March 21. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since the couple’s announcement, fans have been trying to figure out what the makeup mogul and Grammy nominated artist have decided on.

“I vote Jack. It was always supposed to be Jacques,” one Reddit user claimed. “After the ‘To My Son’ video, there’s no way it isn’t Jack,” another added, referring to Kylie and Travis’ heartfelt YouTube video dedicated to their child in which they documented her pregnancy journey.

In August, fans thought Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, accidentally revealed Kylie’s son’s name in a birthday post dedicated to the mom of two, in which he wrote, ““Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s. To My Ace thats always got my back out here in these trenches of life…. Thank you @kyliejenner. Big Love HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha.”

“He mentioned Rav. Who’s Rav? I immediately thought it had something to do with the little ol’ baby’s name,” one social media user wrote, while another added: “For a second there I thought they called the son Rav.”

That said, other social media users noted that “Rav” may be a nickname for Travis.