Dropping hints. While Kylie Jenner has kept her son’s name a secret, she seemingly revealed the moniker to a superfan at a launch party for her cosmetics line in Los Angeles.

Kardashian-Jenner fan Colt Paulsen took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, to share a clip of Kylie, 25, whispering her son’s moniker into his ear. “Kylie Jenner told me the name,” text on the screen read as the reality star covered her mouth to conceal the secret.

After Kylie appeared to reveal the name, Colt shared his approval by making a shocked expression.

She also seemed to share another clue about her son’s mystery moniker. In a following Instagram video, Kylie sang “rise and shine” at Colt’s request. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously went viral in 2019 when she sang the phrase to her daughter Stormi, 4.

In response to her reenactment of the viral clip, fans rushed to the post’s comments section to speculate on the baby’s name. “His name is Sunny lol. Rise and shine!” one person wrote. Meanwhile, another social media user guessed that the baby’s name is Knight.

Kylie welcomed her second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on February 2. Days later, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed that their son’s name was Wolf Webster.

However, the couple later revealed that they had changed their son’s name in an Instagram Story post on March 21. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Hulu star wrote at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie announced the name change news just hours after she dropped an emotional and heartwarming video to YouTube titled “To Our Son.” It documented her pregnancy and the baby’s birth. The final frame of the video included a graphic that showed his birthdate and weight, though it didn’t include the son’s name.

Neither Kylie nor Travis, 31, have revealed the baby’s name, though her famous family members have dropped several hints of what the moniker might be.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sparked speculation that the baby’s name is Rav when he included the name in Kylie’s birthday tribute post on August 10.

“Happpppppy B day to the One of one’s. To My Ace thats always got my back out here in these trenches of life…. Thank you @kyliejenner,” Corey, 41, wrote alongside several photos with the mother of two. “Big Love HBD. & Thank you for all & my beautiful grand babies! Rav what up … ha.”

Fans rushed to social media to wonder if Corey accidentally revealed the baby’s name. “He mentioned Rav. Who’s Rav? I immediately thought it had something to do with the little ol’ baby’s name,” one person wrote. “For a second there I thought they called the son Rav,” another admitted.

However, other social media users noted that Rav might be Corey’s nickname for Travis.