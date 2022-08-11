Here’s Everything the Kardashian-Jenners Have Shared About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son

Not so secretive! While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made sure to not share too much information about their son, some of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have let secrets spill about the baby.

Kylie welcomed baby No. 2 with Travis on February 2, 2022. The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced the exciting news in a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her new baby’s arm. Days later, she revealed that their son’s name was Wolf Webster.

However, she shared on March 21 that the pair had changed their son’s name via her Instagram Story. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie announced that they have changed his name just hours after she dropped an emotional and heartwarming video on her YouTube channel titled “To Our Son.” The clip documented Kylie’s pregnancy and her baby’s birth. In the final frame, a graphic showed the baby’s birthdate and weight, though it didn’t include the baby’s name.

Kylie and Travis are also the parents to daughter Stormi Webster, whom they welcomed in February 2018. The Hulu star chose to keep her first pregnancy a secret and managed to do so with the support of her famous family members.

Unlike her younger brother, Stormi is regularly featured on her parents’ social media accounts and has captured the hearts of fans with her adorable photos and videos.

Even before Kylie welcomed baby No. 2, Stormi was more than ready to be a big sister. “She is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” a source previously told Life & Style in August 2021. “Stormi loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

While Kylie hasn’t shared much information about her son, she’s been open about her difficult postpartum journey. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she said in a series of selfie videos via Instagram on March 15. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

