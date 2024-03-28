Nearly 30 years after his death, shocking new details have emerged about Kurt Cobain’s April 1994 suicide. The Nirvana frontman was found dead of a gunshot wound at his Seattle home on April 8. A handwritten suicide note that addressed the 27-year-old’s wife, Courtney Love, and daughter, Frances, read in part, “I don’t have the passion anymore, and so remember, it’s better to burn out than to fade away… Please keep going Courtney, for Frances. For her life, which will be so much happier without me.”

Almost immediately rumors swirled around the rocker’s death, among them, that the suicide was staged. Fans blamed Courtney, with whom Kurt had a tumultuous relationship. “There are so many conspiracy theories about Courtney,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She brands them all as crazy lies.”

Now what appears to be Kurt’s autopsy report from the King County Medical Examiner Division has been leaked by a private investigator, per TMZ. The document contains harrowing details about the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” singer’s death, including the trajectory of the shot through the hard palate of his mouth. The alleged report also indicates that there were recent needle puncture wounds on his arm, while a toxicology report includes opiates and benzodiazepines in his blood and urine. (He had skipped out of a detox facility days before.) Chillingly, a Scene Note, also in the file, reads, “Clasped in the left hand is a 20 gauge semiautomatic shotgun with the left thumb and left index finger around the barrel.”