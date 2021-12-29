Unlike some of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian has gone her entire life resisting the urge to get a tattoo. But now that she’s engaged to heavily inked rocker Travis Barker, has she changed her mind? A new photo he shared of Kourt’s entire body covered in tattoos has fans abuzz.

Travis, 46, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, December 28, that showed Kourtney, 42, sitting on his lap wearing a short, plunging cut-out minidress. She had a large butterfly tattoo on the middle of her upper chest, surrounded by large roses and other flowers on either side.

The Poosh founder had full arm sleeves like her fiancé, featuring flowers, snakes, spiders and even a set of hands in prayer. Kourtney’s legs were also covered with large pieces from the top of her thighs to her knees.

But it was all a work of art, and not the kind that ended up on Kourt’s flesh forever. Travis tagged tattoo artist, Cheyenne Randall, in the caption of the photo. Cheyenne had the same snapshot posted to his Instagram page, and wrote, “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik,” crediting photographer Julia Kulik for the original picture.

Cheyenne then had a swipe right, which showed him working at a table and carefully stenciling on the various tattoos to the snapshot, which looked so realistic in the finished photo.

There were several obvious clues that Kourtney hadn’t recently undergone a tattoo artist’s needle, as her hair was still quite long in the picture. The reality star got her locks chopped off into a short bob style in August. Her ring finger was missing the stunning diamond that Travis gave her when he proposed on October 17. Finally, multiple, intricate body tattoo work takes months to complete, and couldn’t have been done in one session.

Fans went wild for Kourt’s tatted up look, with one person commenting, “I hope she makes them permanent,” while another added, “Kourtney actually looks awesome with tattoos.”

Kourt and her sister Kim have always seemed to abide by the SKIMS founder’s now famous saying, “You don’t put bumper stickers on a Bentley,” referring to marking up their gorgeous skin and bodies with tattoos. However, their younger sisters haven’t listened to that advice, as Khloé Kardashian has the words “I love you” written in their late father’s handwriting on her wrist, while Kendall and Kylie Jenner have multiple tattoos on various part of their bodies.