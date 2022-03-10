Getting sandy! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, enjoyed a seriously PDA-filled makeout session on the beach.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, was seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and blue jeans, lying on the sand with her legs wrapped around the Blink-182 musician, 46, in a photo published by TMZ on Thursday, March 10. In another image, she was photographed sitting on top of him. They were reportedly staying at the Montage Resort in Laguna Beach, California.

One day prior, Kourtney shared a few photos via Instagram Stories, seemingly from their seaside getaway, as she marked the location of the picturesque West Coast city in a few snaps. In her first three clips, the Poosh founder filmed the vast oceanic landscape that she and her future husband were facing. In one of the Stories, she panned the camera over to the drummer, who was standing on a rock. Travis could be heard asking his lady love to give him the phone and to join him on top of the higher-up precipice.

In a separate shot, Kourtney snapped a photo of the bright sun shining down on the ocean waves. And in her final picture, the reality star captured a couple wearing wedding attire, walking several feet in front of her near a few bushes. “Love a bride and groom,” she captioned the image.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This certainly isn’t the first time Kourtney and Travis were spotted in a sexy embrace. Ever since the two made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, they became Hollywood’s most PDA-packed duo. From their New York City French kiss moment in September 2021 to their Italy vacation one week later, the future Mr. and Mrs. haven’t been afraid to show their affection in public.

When it comes to having alone time though, the pair seemingly like to hit the beach. Travis even proposed to Kourtney at a seaside scenery in Montecito, California, in October 2021, with countless red roses and glass candles to complement the romantic ambiance. With their wedding coming up, he and Kourtney are thinking about saying “I do” in the same location.

“Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 25. “It is ‘their’ place.”

As for Kourtney’s ceremony vision, she “is imagining exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement,” the source added. “She is talking with event planner Mindy Weiss and florist Jeff Leatham, who she and Travis have worked with so many times to bring their romantic vision to life.”

Initially, the future Hulu personality “loved the idea of a destination wedding,” but the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered many travel plans. However, she still “wants to get married as soon as possible,” nevertheless.

“Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife,” the insider said. “They are planning their future and want it to start now!”