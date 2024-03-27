After announcing that King Charles was battling cancer, the palace insisted that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment.” But it’s far worse than anyone knows, an insider tells In Touch exclusively: “He has pancreatic cancer and has a maximum of two years to live.”

While reeling from the tragic news just over a year into their reign, Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, “are also worried about Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster,” says the source.

“Charles knows the pressures of being the monarch,” the source adds. “And he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place. It seems premature, and there could be consequences.”

Amid Princess Kate Middleton’s health crisis – she announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer – old rumors of an affair between William, 41, and Rose Hanbury resurfaced. While Rose, 40, insisted that the rumors are “completely false,” Charles is still worried that his eldest son will repeat the same mistake he made himself when he cheated on the prince’s mother, Princess Diana. “It’s a very awkward situation,” the source admits.

William has also reportedly turned to alcohol to deal with the stress, “with as many as four drinks a night,” claims the source. Although the royal was nicknamed “One-Pint Willy” by his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall, the insider says he has a habit of having a few drinks when he’s letting loose with friends.

A 2021 report claimed that William would have beers after work and “several glasses of wine with dinner,” leading him to “wake up crabby,” which his father was not pleased about. “Charles has counseled him that there can be no more carefree outings to the pub anymore,” the source adds.

William’s temper is also a cause for concern in the king’s eyes. In his tell-all, Spare, Prince Harry recalled a fight he had with his older brother, writing, “William grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

A second source tells In Touch, “Word is, the altercation Harry mentioned in Spare wasn’t the first to occur. There was a growing rivalry between William and Harry ever since they were little and sometimes things got heated between them.”

Royals author Tom Quinn has also alleged that the “hotheaded” future king has directed his anger at Kate as well, to the point that they’ve had “terrible rows where they throw things at each other.

While Charles “is willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least,” William remains frustrated by the rampant rumors about him as he waits to take the throne, the source says. “William does a very good job putting on a smile and calm face in public, but it does bother him. The feeling is that the current climate surrounding the monarchy has already cast a long shadow on his future as king.”