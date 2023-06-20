Fashion designer and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons knows how to grow businesses. Keep reading to find out her massive net worth and how she made her fortune.

What Is Kimora Lee Simmons’ Net Worth?

The former model has a fortune of $80 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Kimora Lee Simmons Make Money?

Kimora has been around the fashion business since she was a teenager. The 6-foot-tall beauty was selected to model for Chanel by late creative director Karl Lagerfeld when she was 14. She had the honor of closing out his 1989 Chanel haute couture show in the coveted bridal look. Kimora went on to walk the runways for such exclusive brands as Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Fendi, while landing on covers of numerous fashion magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar.

In 1999, Kimora took over as creative director and later CEO of Baby Phat, a women’s wear spinoff of then-husband Russell Simmons‘ Phat Farm men’s streetwear line. Thanks to her jackets, joggers, miniskirts, T-shirts, low-rise jeans and more, the brand reported a gross revenue of $30 million within the first two years of operation and would go on to become one of the top American labels of the aughts.

Peter Foley/EPA/Shutterstock “I built Baby Phat to be a billion-dollar brand. There was a time that I had probably 50 licenses that made everything from baby clothes to lunch boxes to color cosmetics, headphones, fragrances, you name it — it was huge.” the St. Louis native told Fader in 2016. “I always used to ask myself, ‘What makes somebody successful?’ To me, numbers are success. People that you inspire is success. We had all of those things but there were definitely a lot of times that people didn’t want to let me in. When I’m talking ‘people,’ I’m talking mainstream and high-end fashion. They didn’t always want to embrace me or consider me, and I’d say, ‘Wow, I sold more than you. With my eyes closed,'” she added.

Kimora used her music industry connections to land hip hop stars as models, with rap icon Lil Kim, singer Mary J. Blige and others who either wore or modeled her designs. She went on to become head of all Phat Farm and Phat Fashions labels in 2006. After leaving the company in 2010, Kimora branched out into marketing fragrances, cosmetics, skincare and jewelry.

What Business Ventures Has Kimora Lee Simmons Had Outside of Fashion?

Kimora has extensive television experience, starting with 2004’s syndicated talk show Life and Style. She went on to star in her own reality show for E!, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, starting in 2007. The series ran for seven seasons.

The businesswoman is also an author thanks to her 2006 book Fabulosity: What It Is and How to Get It.